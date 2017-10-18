World / Europe

American George Saunders wins the 2017 Man Booker Prize

18 October 2017 - 12:13 Mark Hanrahan
American George Saunders, author of Lincoln in the Bardo, poses with his Man Booker Prize for Fiction 2017, in London on October 17 2017. Picture: REUTERS
London — American author George Saunders has won the 2017 Man Booker Prize, one of the most high-profile literary awards, for his first novel, Lincoln in the Bardo — a fictional account of US president Abraham Lincoln burying his young son.

In his acceptance speech, Saunders noted that "we live in a strange time", adding he saw the key question of the era being whether society responded to events with "exclusion and negative projection and violence", or "with love". Saunders was the second consecutive American writer to win the prize, after the rules were changed in 2014 to allow authors of any book written in English and published in the UK to compete.

His novel, set in 1862, one year into the American Civil war, is a blend of historical accounts and imaginative fiction, which sees Lincoln’s son Willie, who died in the White House at age 11, in "Bardo" — a Tibetan form of purgatory.

The judging panel, led by author and member of Britain’s House of Lords Lola Young, praised the "deeply moving" book, saying it was "utterly original". Saunders was presented with his award by the Duchess of Cornwall.

Last year, American Paul Beatty became the first American to win the award, for his novel, The Sellout, a biting satire on race relations in the US.

Other previous winners have included this year’s Nobel Prize-winning novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, Salman Rushdie, Iris Murdoch and Canadian writer Margaret Atwood.

The award was previously open only to writers from Britain, Ireland, Zimbabwe or countries in the British Commonwealth. The winner receives a £50,000 ($65,000) cash prize.

Reuters

