Three die as Tropical Storm Ophelia lashes Ireland

"Ophelia is a very dangerous storm," Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told reporters in Dublin on Monday. "The last time we had a storm this severe, 11 lives were lost."

Ophelia brought gale-force winds to southern Ireland by early Monday, with hurricane-force winds due this afternoon. Schools will remain closed, bus services have been suspended and coastal areas are preparing for flooding. The Irish Stock Exchange closed its office, though trading will continue as normal, while the Irish central bank told staff to work from home.

Insurer FBD Holdings dropped as much as 4.4% in Dublin trading, before closing little changed.

"This is a national red alert, it applies to all cities, all counties, and all areas," Varadkar said. "Even after the storm has passed there will still be dangers. There will be trees on the ground, there will power lines down."

Royal Bank of Scotland Group decided not to open its Ulster Bank branches, while Investec said it will have a limited treasury service in Dublin, with its office only fully manned till 11am. Permanent TSB Group Holdings closed its offices, while some 160 flights have been cancelled at Dublin airport.

Significant flooding

A dangerous storm surge and significant coastal flooding are expected in the areas where the storm makes landfall, the US National Hurricane Center said. In another precaution, the soccer game between Cork City and Derry, which has the potential to be a title decider, has been postponed and court hearings were deferred.

Ophelia could become the strongest post-tropical system to rake Ireland since Hurricane Debbie in 1961, which killed 18 people. Using a prior forecast track, Chuck Watson, a disaster analyst at Enki Research in Savannah, Georgia, said damages from Ophelia in Ireland could reach $800m and $300m in the UK.

Weather warnings

Ophelia could damage the Trump family’s golf resort near the village of Doonbeg in Clare. The resort, which has said it can lose as much as 10m of land to coastal erosion during a bad storm, is in Ophelia’s path.

Bloomberg