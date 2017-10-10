French public-sector workers strike against Macron’s labour reforms

"We want to make our voices heard after months and months of attacks against the public sector and its workers," said Mylène Jacquot, head of the civil servants’ federation at the moderate CFDT, France’s biggest trade union. "In particular, we want to force the government to make good on its promise regarding our spending power."

Strike notices were lodged in schools, hospitals, airports and government ministries over plans to axe 120,000 jobs, freeze pay and reduce sick leave compensation.

The civil aviation authority said 30% of flights at airports nationwide had been cancelled but there was no disruption on the rail network. The ministry of education said fewer than one in five teachers were on strike.

Macron has come under fire from political opponents and the unions in recent days for treating workers with contempt after he was recorded describing a group of workers at a struggling factory as "kicking up a bloody mess". That misstep came weeks after he called those who resisted reform "slackers".

As crowds gathered near Paris’s Place de la République, protesters held aloft a placard with portraits of Macron, his prime minister and finance minister reading: "The ones kicking up the bloody mess." Unions have been divided over Macron’s reforms so far, with only the Communist Party-rooted CGT spearheading street demonstrations against the loosening of employment laws.

In Lyon, Force Ouvrière union boss Jean-Claude Mailly said he would not support the CGT’s call for the labour law decrees to be scrapped after weeks of negotiations between government and unions. But he said there would be other battles to fight with a united front. "There are other issues ahead: unemployment insurance, pension reform, the matter of public services."

