‘Silent’ Catalans rally against parting

About 350,000 people attended the rally, police said, while organisers put the turnout at 930,000-950,000.

Some protesters called for the region’s separatist president Carles Puigdemont to go to jail for holding a vote on independence in defiance of the Spanish government and courts.

"The unity of Spain cannot be voted on or negotiated — it must be defended," read one sign in the crowd.

Others called for dialogue. The slogan for the demonstration — organised by the Societat Civil Catalana, the main anti-independence group in Catalonia — was: "Enough, let’s recover good sense!"

Recent polls have indicated that Catalans are split on independence, though leaders said that police violence during the referendum turned many against the state authorities. Police said 700,000 people joined a pro-independence protest in Barcelona two days after the vote.

On Saturday tens of thousands of demonstrators, many dressed in white, hit the streets of Madrid and other cities across Spain to demand dialogue to end the dispute.

On the eve of the rally, Spain Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy issued a stern warning to Catalan leaders who have said they could declare independence this week. He did not rule out moving to stop that by suspending Catalonia’s regional autonomy — a move that could risk sparking unrest.

"I rule out absolutely nothing that is allowed for under the law," he said in an interview with El Pais newspaper. "The ideal would be not to have to take drastic measures. I would like this threat of a declaration of independence to be withdrawn as quickly as possible."

Tensions soared after police cracked down on voters during the October 1 independence referendum, prompting separatist leaders to warn they would unilaterally declare independence.

Tentative signs emerged on Friday that the two sides may be seeking to defuse the crisis after Madrid offered a first apology to Catalans injured by police during the vote. However, uncertainty still stalks the country as Catalan leaders have not backed off from plans to declare the region independent.

Puigdemont is scheduled to address the regional parliament on Tuesday evening.

It remains unclear what he plans to say, although some separatist leaders hope he will declare independence.

Rajoy assured Catalan leaders that there "is still time" to backtrack and avoid triggering a tough response from the central government in Madrid.

With its own language and cultural traditions, demands for independence in Catalonia date back centuries but have surged during recent years of economic hardship. The latest crisis has raised fears of unrest in Catalonia. The region accounts for a fifth of Spain’s economy and is home to 7.5-million people.

The Catalan government on Friday published final results from the referendum indicating that 90% of voters backed the proposal to break away from Spain. Turnout was 43% as Catalans who reject independence largely boycotted the polls.

AFP