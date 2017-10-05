World / Europe

INDEPENDENCE STRUGGLE

Time to talk, EU urges Madrid and Catalonia

05 October 2017 - 05:48 Agency Staff
Spanish police officers stand guard as people hold Spanish flags during a gathering in favour of a unified Spain in Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS
Spanish police officers stand guard as people hold Spanish flags during a gathering in favour of a unified Spain in Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS

Brussels — The EU executive has called again for the Spanish government and Catalan authorities to open dialogue to defuse the confrontation over calls for Catalonia’s independence.

"It’s time to talk," European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans told the European Parliament as the EU legislature opened a debate on the situation in which 800 people have been injured.

Reflecting the cautiously balanced tone of a commission statement on Monday after images of police violence against voters marked an unauthorised independence referendum on Sunday, Timmermans backed the legal position of Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy but renewed a call for dialogue.

"Respect for the rule of law is not optional, it is fundamental," said the Dutch deputy to EU CE Jean-Claude Juncker.

"If the law does not give you what you want, you can oppose the law. You can work to change the law, but you cannot ignore the law. It is fundamental that the constitutions of every one of our member states are upheld and respected. The regional government of Catalonia has chosen to ignore the law when organising the referendum," he said before turning to urge restraint by the conservative government in Madrid.

Describing images of Spanish police clubbing women trying to vote as "saddening", he said: "Violence does not solve anything in politics ... however, it is of course a duty for any government to uphold the rule of law and this sometimes does require the proportionate use of force."

Timmermans insisted the matter was an internal one for Spain: "That is why the commission has called on all relevant actors to move quickly from confrontation to dialogue. All lines of communication must stay open. It’s time to talk to find a way out of the impasse, working within the constitutional order of Spain."

Reuters

Spain braces for fresh upheaval as Catalan leader plans to declare independence

King Felipe, meanwhile, seeking to douse the fire, has instead stoked it, and the Spanish central government has hinted a further show of force is ...
World
21 hours ago

Protesters heed general strike call in Catalonia

Anger festers in Catalonia since the Spanish government sent in police to stop an independence referendum
World
1 day ago

FT EDITORIAL COMMENT: Catalan separatists must step back from the brink

Dialogue, not a declaration of independence, is paramount
Opinion
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Theresa May battles cough and comedian
World / Europe
2.
Time to talk, EU urges Madrid and Catalonia
World / Europe
3.
Private-sector job creation in the US slows ...
World
4.
UN goes after North Korea on children’s rights ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Global stock markets hit record highs — marred only by Spain
Markets

Spain braces for fresh upheaval as Catalan leader plans to declare independence
World / Europe

Protesters heed general strike call in Catalonia
World / Europe

FT EDITORIAL COMMENT: Catalan separatists must step back from the brink
Opinion / Editorials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.