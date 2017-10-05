Spain rules out any mediation with separatist Catalan leaders

Madrid — Spanish economy minister Luis de Guindos has ruled out any sort of mediated talks with separatist leaders and said Catalan banks have signaled they may move out of the region if the push for independence continues.

Speaking on Thursday in a Bloomberg Television interview, De Guindos slammed the Catalan administration for its illegal actions and said independence is out of the question. Spain has nothing to discuss with the secessionists until rule of law is restored, he said, adding that the instability may persuade Catalan banks to move out of the region.

"They have indicated that if this process goes on, they are totally open to relocating their headquarters to other places in Spain," de Guindos said. "This is a clear indication of how insane the regional government of Catalonia is."

Banco Sabadell, Spain’s fifth-biggest bank, has said it will hold a board meeting on Thursday to discuss whether to shift its registered headquarters away from Catalonia due to leaders’ threats to declare independence. The Catalan lender, the second-biggest bank in the north-eastern region of Catalonia, convened a board meeting after its stocks plunged as the political crisis between Catalonia and Madrid intensified.

A board meeting scheduled for 3pm GMT on Thursday and a possible shift of domicile "is one of the subjects that will be discussed and will be decided", a Sabadell spokesperson said. Alicante, further down Spain’s eastern coast, is the most likely destination.

Sabadell shares, down 10% since September 27, jumped 3.5% on the news.

Managers at Barcelona-based CaixaBank’s private banking unit in Madrid have been proactively calling customers to discuss the situation in Catalonia and dispel concerns, according to one client, who asked not to be identified discussing the matter.