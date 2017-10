‘Remains of the Day’ author wins Nobel Prize for Literature

Stockholm — British author Kazuo Ishiguro, best known for his novel, The Remains of the Day, won the Nobel Literature Prize on Thursday, the Swedish Academy said.

The author, "in novels of great emotional force, has uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world", the Academy wrote in its citation.

Born in Nagasaki, Ishiguro moved to Britain with his family when he was five, only returning to visit Japan as an adult. Both his first novel, A Pale View of Hills (1982) and the subsequent, An Artist of the Floating World (1986), take place in Nagasaki a few years after the Second World War.

"The themes Ishiguro is most associated with are already present here: memory, time, and self-delusion," the Academy said. "This is particularly notable in his most renowned novel, The Remains of the Day," which was turned into a film with Anthony Hopkins acting as the duty-obsessed butler Stevens.

"Ishiguro’s writings are marked by a carefully restrained mode of expression, independent of whatever events are taking place," it said. Apart from his eight books, Ishiguro has also written scripts for film and television.

