Where next for literature Nobel after last year’s divisive Bob Dylan decision?

After Gao Xingjian won in 2000 and Mo Yan in 2012, another Chinese-language author is seen as a strong contender: Yan Lianke.

He won the 2014 Franz Kafka Prize — just like Nobel laureate Elfriede Jelinek and others often mentioned as potential winners, such as Philip Roth, Amos Oz, Haruki Murakami and Claudio Magris.

Names that repeatedly appear in the Nobel speculation and are mentioned this year as well are Kenya’s Ngugi wa Thiong’o, Syrian poet Adonis, Israel’s Oz and Don DeLillo of the US.

The Swedish Academy will end the suspense and announce its pick on Thursday at 1pm SA time.

Last year’s choice of Dylan — who didn’t comment on his win until weeks later and who snubbed the formal prize ceremony in Stockholm — created such a stir that the Academy is likely to choose a more orthodox laureate, said Bjorn Wiman, cultural editor at Swedish paper of reference Dagens Nyheter.

"What happened last year was really unusual. This year I think it’ll be a male novelist or essayist with roots in Europe. I think it’s going to be the exact opposite of Bob Dylan," Wiman said.

He thinks Antonio Lobo Antunes of Portugal and Albania’s Ismail Kadare have a good chance. "Everyone will think ‘Ah, of course they deserve the prize’, and there’ll be no objection."

The prestigious distinction could also be bestowed upon Canada’s Margaret Atwood, whose novel The Handmaid’s Tale was recently made into a well-received television series, or Thiong’o, a favourite of online betting sites.

Or it could go to a complete unknown.

Each February, the Academy makes a list of all the nominations it has received by those eligible to do so — including former laureates and university professors — before reducing it to five names in May.

The members then spend the summer reading those writers, before making their choice in October.

The Academy is known for its cloak-and-dagger methods to prevent any leaks, resorting to code names for authors and fake book covers when reading in public.

Stockholm’s literary circles therefore try to dissect the Academy members’ latest interests to guess the winner — sometimes with success but usually not.

In line with the last will and testament of Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite who used his vast fortune to create the prizes, "it has to be someone who deals with universal questions, someone who makes us reflect about all of us", explained publisher Elisabeth Grate.

Another aspect not to be overlooked is gender. Of the 113 laureates honoured since Frenchman Sully Prudhomme won in 1901, only 14 have been women.

Wiman is, however, not convinced gender has any bearing on the Academy, recalling its claim that it does not take gender or nationality into consideration.

"I think it will be a man in his 70s or 80s who has written heavy novels," predicts Clemens Poellinger.

At the Hedengrens bookstore in central Stockholm, owner Nicklas Bjorkholm has already set up a wall with books by possible winners, including Spain’s Javier Marias, Americans Joan Didion and DeLillo, Poland’s Olga Tokarczuk and David Grossmann of Israel.

His personal favourite for the prize is Korean poet Ko Un because, he insists, "the time has come for a non-anglophone and an Asian".

Each critic may have their favourite, but they’re usually off the mark.

So why not see what’s written in the cards?

Zanna, a Tarot card reader consulted by AFP, seems to think it’s Yan Lianke’s year.

"So many pieces come together. He gets such unbelievably good cards, it feels like a yes," she exclaimed.

Looking back

Having tried to look ahead, here is a look at some of the controversies down the years since the prestigious title was first awarded in 1901.

Eyebrow-raising laureates

The 1964 laureate French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre, whose political philosophy was partly based on the criticism of institutions, was the first writer to refuse the prize. He wrote that he "always declined official honours".

Other winners raised eyebrows because they were members of the Nobel Academy that chooses the laureates. They include the little-known Swedish joint-winners Eyvind Johnson and Harry Martinson, who in 1974 beat out Graham Greene, Saul Bellow and Vladimir Nabokov.

There was uproar in 1989, on the sidelines of the prize, when jurors resigned in fury that the Academy had not publicly backed British author Salman Rushdie, subject of a death sentence by Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini.

Over the past 20 years two laureates have particularly divided opinion: Dario Fo, the Italian playwright and actor who was described as a "jester" by the Academy in 1997; and Dylan in 2016 who was silent for weeks after he was announced as the winner and then snubbed a ceremony to receive the prize.

Conspicuous omissions

The Nobel Academy has recognised writers of repute like Americans William Faulkner (1949), Ernest Hemingway (1954) and John Steinbeck (1962) and France’s Andre Gide (1947) and Albert Camus (1957). Other big-name winners are Rudyard Kipling (1907), Samuel Beckett (1969) and Gabriel Garcia Marquez (1982).

However many prestigious names in literature have not been recognised with a Nobel such as Joseph Conrad, James Joyce, Marcel Proust, Paul Valery, Henry James and Virginia Woolf.

While some obvious candidates fell through the cracks, the Academy has been criticised for rewarding obscure writers who are not widely read outside their own countries: Iceland’s Halldor Laxness (1955), Erik Axel Karlfeldt (1931), Odysseus Elytis (1979) and Jaroslav Seifert (1984).

Demographics

There have been 14 female laureates, only six between 1901 and 1990. From 1901 to 1985 only eight laureates were chosen from outside Europe and the United States.

India has only one laureate in Rabindranath Tagore in 1913, as does the Arab world with Egypt’s Naguib Mahfouz receiving the award in 1988.

One reason may be that it was previously difficult for the Nobel juries to judge non-European literature as translations were rare and information less accessible before the Internet.

In 1986 Nigeria’s Wole Soyinka became the first African to be recognised. The first Chinese author was Gao Xingjian in 2000 and in 2006 Orhan Pamuk became the first Turkish writer on the list.

Outsiders

The Nobel institution defends an "idealist" policy, according to the will of founder Alfred Nobel.

In this vein the Academy has often backed those in exile, dissidents, opposition leaders and authors who are banned from publishing in their own countries.

These include Guatemala’s Miguel Angel Asturias in 1967 and Pablo Neruda from Chile in 1971.

And during the Cold War several choices were not made purely literary grounds such as Poland’s Czeslaw Milosz (1980) and Jaroslav Seifert of the former Czechoslovakia (1984).

Most famously, in 1970, Soviet writer Alexander Solzhenitsyn was forced to decline the prize, fearing that he would not be able to return to his country should he travel to receive it. He finally accepted the award four years later.

