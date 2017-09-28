Pope Francis steps up global campaign to support migrants

Vatican City — Pope Francis launched a global Roman Catholic campaign on Wednesday to improve the lot of immigrants, while Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of Manila urged politicians to "touch the hand of a migrant" before trying to stereotype them.

The two-year Share the Journey campaign comes at a time of growing anti-immigrant sentiment in the US and many European countries, where far-right parties have made inroads.

Pope Francis, who has made the defence of migrants a major plank of his pontificate, launched the campaign in comments to thousands of people in St Peter’s Square for his weekly audience, urging Catholics around the world to be "open, inclusive and welcoming".

Italy’s anti-immigrant Northern League has vowed to clamp down on migration from developing countries if it takes power in 2018’s elections.

At the Vatican, Tagle called for a "culture of personal encounter" where friendship supplanted fear. He urged politicians "not to close the doors on people who might enrich your society".

