Britain launches antislavery campaign

London — People who look unkempt, scared or work without proper clothing might be the victim of slavery, Britain’s antislavery body says, urging the public to report any suspicions.

Slavery predominantly affects immigrants and vulnerable people, often working at car washes, nail bars and farms, said the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) on Wednesday, as it launched a campaign to help the public identify trafficking.

"The public needs to understand and be aware that modern slavery is happening right now, in and around the communities they live," said GLAA’s chief Paul Broadbent in a statement.

At least 13,000 people are estimated to be victims of slavery in Britain, but police say that figure is the tip of an iceberg.

Signs of potential slavery include poor hygiene, injury and malnourishment, living in cramped or dirty accommodation, a suspicious manner and seeming to be under the control of others, said the GLAA.