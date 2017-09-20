World / Europe

Lib Dem leader Vince Cable calls for united battle to stay in EU

20 September 2017 - 06:44 William James
Vince Cable addresses a joint press conference with trade minister Rob Davies: TREVOR SAMSON
London — Calling himself a "proud saboteur" of the Brexit process, Britain’s Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable appealed on Tuesday to opponents in all parties to put aside differences and fight a divorce from the EU.

The fourth-largest party, the Liberal Democrats are hoping to become the lightning rod for any rise in anti-Brexit sentiment as Prime Minister Theresa May’s government edges closer to leaving the EU in March 2019.

Cable, an economist who was business minister in the 2010 to 2015 Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government, has redoubled his party’s criticism of the decision to leave the EU since becoming party leader in July.

"I want our party to lead the fight against Brexit," Cable said in his address to the party’s autumn conference. He called for a new referendum, describing Brexit as a looming disaster.

Still a 30% chance that Brexit won't happen, says Tony Blair

The former UK prime minister warns that a ‘hard Brexit’ could result in a socialist-leaning Labour government down the road
World
15 hours ago

"In the real world, we have yet to experience the full impact of leaving Europe. But we’ve had a taste of what is to come in the fall of the value of the pound," Cable said.

Sterling fell by as much as 20% against the dollar in the months after the June 2016 EU referendum. It has recovered around half those losses, in part, thanks to increasing expectations of an interest rate hike to ease inflation.

"Foreign exchange dealers are not point-scoring politicians, they make cool, hard, unsentimental judgments. Quite simply, that Brexit Britain will be poorer and weaker than if we had decided to stay in Europe."

The government was relying too heavily on its relationship with the US to help it adjust to life after Brexit, he said, criticising US President Donald Trump as "volatile and dangerous and an apologist for religious and racial hatred".

Cable said Britons had a democratic right to a second referendum once the final terms of the Brexit deal had become clear.

Reuters

UK wants to beef up Brexit security treaty

Britain wants to keep the benefits of EU security co-operation, arguing that everyone will benefit
World
1 day ago

About 10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave

‘If it happens it will not be in one big bang,’ says banking executive, warning of a slow drain over more than a decade
World
1 day ago

UK businesses urge Theresa May to seek three-year Brexit transition

May is set to update her Brexit strategy next Friday in a speech in Florence, Italy, days after Hammond recommended a "status quo" ...
World
2 days ago

