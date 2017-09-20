Lib Dem leader Vince Cable calls for united battle to stay in EU

London — Calling himself a "proud saboteur" of the Brexit process, Britain’s Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable appealed on Tuesday to opponents in all parties to put aside differences and fight a divorce from the EU.

The fourth-largest party, the Liberal Democrats are hoping to become the lightning rod for any rise in anti-Brexit sentiment as Prime Minister Theresa May’s government edges closer to leaving the EU in March 2019.

Cable, an economist who was business minister in the 2010 to 2015 Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government, has redoubled his party’s criticism of the decision to leave the EU since becoming party leader in July.

"I want our party to lead the fight against Brexit," Cable said in his address to the party’s autumn conference. He called for a new referendum, describing Brexit as a looming disaster.