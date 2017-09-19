UK wants to beef up Brexit security treaty

"A new security treaty with the EU would be underpinned by our shared principles and should make sure our partnership has the agility to respond to the ever-changing threats."

The paper said a new form of agreement on security was necessary because there was no satisfactory precedent for security co-operation between the EU and non-EU states.

Security leverage

Britain has published a series of "future partnership" policy papers to try to nudge talks with the EU forward, after they stalled over the divorce settlement, especially over the so-called Brexit bill.

Security co-operation is seen by government officials as one of their strongest arguments to gain leverage in the complicated talks to unravel more than 40 years of union.

Seeking to ram that point home, Monday’s paper simultaneously stressed Britain’s importance to EU security and the need for continued co-operation to respond to future threats as they evolve.

Interior Minister Amber Rudd said Britain was one of the leading EU contributors to a range of measures, such as data and evidence sharing, extradition measures and to the EU’s police agency Europol.

"The long-standing collaboration we have with our European partners allows us to jointly address these threats and keep our citizens safe," she said.

The document did not rule out Britain seeking membership of police agency Europol and other bodies or using the European Arrest Warrant, which provides fast-track extradition. Its focus, however, was finding a way to keep the "operational capabilities" provided by those instruments.

