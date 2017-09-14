Russia using Facebook, et al, is a ‘red-hot focus’ of US investigation

Washington — Russia’s effort to influence US voters through Facebook and other social media is a "red-hot" focus of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 election and possible links to US President Donald Trump’s associates, according to US officials familiar with the matter.

Mueller’s team of prosecutors and FBI agents is zeroing in on how Russia spread fake and damaging information through social media and is seeking additional evidence from companies such as Facebook and Twitter about what happened on their networks, said one of the officials, who asked not to be identified discussing the ongoing investigation.

The ability of foreign nations to use social media to manipulate and influence elections and policy is increasingly seen as the soft underbelly of international espionage, another official said, because it doesn’t involve the theft of state secrets and the US doesn’t have a ready defence to prevent such attacks.

Agencies, including the office of the director of national intelligence and the FBI, are now examining what can be done to prevent similar interference and espionage in future elections, starting with the 2018 mid-term congressional vote, the official said. At the same time, Russia is ramping up its hacking operations, director of national intelligence Dan Coats said.

"Russia has clearly assumed an even more aggressive cyber-posture by increasing cyber-espionage operations and leaking data stolen from those operations," Coats said on Wednesday at the Billington CyberSecurity Summit in Washington.

Mueller’s office declined to comment on the status of the investigation. Russian officials have repeatedly denied their government was behind hacking in the US.

The focus of Mueller’s probe comes as the Republican and Democratic leaders of the senate intelligence committee, which is conducting its own investigation, say social media companies, including Facebook, have to be more forthcoming about what they saw occurring on their platforms last year and how they have responded.

Facebook said last week it found about $100,000 in ad spending connected to fake accounts probably run from Russia. This followed an April report by the company that outlined co-ordinated campaigns to misinform the public.

Intelligence committee chairperson Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, said on Tuesday that it’s "probably more a question of when" than if there will be a hearing with Facebook officials as part of his panel’s probe. Mark Warner, the committee’s top Democrat and a former telecommunications company founder, said Facebook’s revelation appears to be "the tip of the iceberg. I think there’s going to be much more. This is the Wild, Wild West."

Representative Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the house intelligence panel, said its committee has also "been in discussions with the technology companies, including Facebook". "They have briefed our staff on their most recent report, and I’ve had a briefing several times," he said in an interview. More information is being sought from Facebook, but Schiff wouldn’t provide details.