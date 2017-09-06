World / Europe

Of all money-laundering transactions in Europe, only 10% are investigated

06 September 2017 - 13:26 John O’Donnell
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Frankfurt — Europol’s head is calling for tighter controls after an analysis has found that money laundering goes mostly uninvestigated, despite banks alerting police to record numbers of suspicious transactions.

European banks flagged almost 1-million transactions suspected of laundering money in 2014, the latest year for which data is available, the law enforcement agency said on Tuesday.

But only one in 10 of these was investigated and Europol is now urging banks to improve the data they provide to help law enforcement authorities to follow up.

"The most surprising thing is the consistent figure of 10% … investigated by police," Europol’s executive director Rob Wainwright said, adding that laundering was driven in large part by the drugs trade. "We haven’t gone far enough." Europol’s analysis underscores the wide extent of money laundering in Europe, charting a steady rise to almost 1-million suspect cases in 2014.

That was 17% higher than the previous year and more than two-thirds up on 2006, thanks partly to active reporting by some banks amid international efforts to tackle the problem.

In Italy alone, Europol found the sums of money involved in such transactions amounted to €164bn in 2014 — roughly 10% of the country’s economy.

However, Europol estimates the amount confiscated as a result of any police investigation was barely 1% of criminal proceeds in the EU.

Wainwright said that the money being laundered was chiefly the proceeds of drug sales and that there had been a rise in the number of professional money laundering syndicates, who took a commission for their service.

"Drugs is still the single largest criminal sector," he said. "That cash has to get into the system. It is used to fund the lifestyle of the criminal godfathers." Two-thirds of transactions suspected of laundering money in Europe come from Britain and the Netherlands, according to the report, although this is due in part to the size of the financial centres in London and Amsterdam.

In its analysis, the EU police agency found that there were more than 350,000 suspicious cases in 2014 reported to the UK police authorities — roughly two-thirds higher than in 2006.

Dutch authorities were alerted to 277,000 suspect transactions in that year.

Reuters

Intellimali lays charges against Mani over misappropriated money

Meanwhile, the ‘traumatised’ student who spent more than R800,000 is getting threats from other students and looking for a pro bono lawyer
National
1 day ago

‘Azerbaijan Laundromat’ used to pay off European politicians, report shows

An Azerbaijan secret €2.5bn slush fund was used to launder money, and was allegedly connected to the family of President Ilham Aliyev
World
1 day ago

Treasury panel set up to steer battle on laundering

A committee to combat financing of terrorism and money laundering will prevent Parliament’s security cluster gaining control of the Financial ...
National
22 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Hurricane Irma one of the strongest ...
World / Americas
2.
MDC has no plans to join forces with Zanu (PF), ...
World / Africa
3.
Of all money-laundering transactions in Europe, ...
World / Europe
4.
Angolan president promotes 165 seniors as he ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Intellimali lays charges against Mani over misappropriated money
National / Education

‘Azerbaijan Laundromat’ used to pay off European politicians, report shows
World / Europe

China’s central bank wages war on ICOs, demanding an immediate stop to all sales
World / Asia

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.