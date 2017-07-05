Uber bans allowed, says EU lawyer

He recalled that in a May 11 opinion on a related case concerning Uber Spain, he had concluded that UberPop "does not constitute an information society service". Szpunar also argued that even if the EU’s highest court should at some stage determine UberPop was indeed an information service provider, a ban in response to "the illegal exercise of a transport activity does not constitute a technical regulation within the meaning of the directive".

He added: "Notification of the draft law to the commission would not be necessary in that situation either."

He argued that member states had a duty to notify the commission only if they took a specific, targeted action against information service providers.

"Rules which affect those services only in an implicit or incidental manner are excluded from the notification obligation," Szpunar said.

Uber said in response that it believed Szpunar’s opinion was moot because it had changed its business model in France.

"We have seen today’s statement and await the final ruling later this year," an Uber representative said.

The European Court of Justice’s advocates-general — its top lawyers — are regularly called on to provide initial guidance to the court, which in most instances follows their advice in its final rulings.

The French authorities banned Uber after violent protests by traditional taxi drivers. Uber in turn filed a complaint with the EU against France and other states, arguing that national policies hostile to its operations violated European law.

AFP