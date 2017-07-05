World / Europe

Uber bans allowed, says EU lawyer

EU member states can ban ride-hailing pioneer Uber without informing the European Commission because at heart, it is an ordinary transport company under their jurisdiction

05 July 2017 - 06:18 Agency Staff
A model holds up a phone showing the Uber app, in London. Picture: REUTERS

Luxembourg — EU member states can ban ride-hailing pioneer Uber without informing the European Commission because at heart, it is an ordinary transport company under their jurisdiction, according to a top EU lawyer.

San Francisco-based Uber insists it is a service, not a transport provider, connecting riders with freelance drivers directly and much more cheaply than traditional taxi companies.

But critics and competitors say this allows it to dodge costly regulation and several countries, led by France, have banned its low-cost UberPop service as a result. Uber France challenged the ban, saying it amounted to regulation of an information company, which Paris should have first lodged with the EU’s administrative arm.

However, Maciej Szpunar, an advocate-general with the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice, said on Tuesday that Uber was in fact an ordinary transport company and so member states could go ahead and regulate its activities without notifying the commission in advance.

Uber said it believed Szpunar’s opinion was moot because it had changed its business model

He recalled that in a May 11 opinion on a related case concerning Uber Spain, he had concluded that UberPop "does not constitute an information society service". Szpunar also argued that even if the EU’s highest court should at some stage determine UberPop was indeed an information service provider, a ban in response to "the illegal exercise of a transport activity does not constitute a technical regulation within the meaning of the directive".

He added: "Notification of the draft law to the commission would not be necessary in that situation either."

He argued that member states had a duty to notify the commission only if they took a specific, targeted action against information service providers.

"Rules which affect those services only in an implicit or incidental manner are excluded from the notification obligation," Szpunar said.

Uber said in response that it believed Szpunar’s opinion was moot because it had changed its business model in France.

"We have seen today’s statement and await the final ruling later this year," an Uber representative said.

The European Court of Justice’s advocates-general — its top lawyers — are regularly called on to provide initial guidance to the court, which in most instances follows their advice in its final rulings.

The French authorities banned Uber after violent protests by traditional taxi drivers. Uber in turn filed a complaint with the EU against France and other states, arguing that national policies hostile to its operations violated European law.

AFP

Uber suffers another blow as EU court says local managers can be charged

Amid ongoing controversies and the loss of its co-founder and CEO, Uber counters that it has already made changes to its business in France
Companies
19 hours ago

Indonesia pacifies cabbies by setting tariff limits for Uber

Ride-hailing services such as Uber have heavily subsidised their drivers in Indonesia in order to gain market share in the country
Companies
2 days ago

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Uber is a big benefit but it needs to change to be sustainable

We who have made Uber an essential part of our drink-and-drive safely code of conduct should not be passive about its policies or its prospects
Opinion
5 days ago

