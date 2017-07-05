World / Europe

INTERNAL SECURITY

German watchdog warns of Russian cyberattacks before poll

05 July 2017 - 06:17 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Berlin — The German domestic security watchdog warned on Tuesday that the country’s political system was likely to face cyberattacks from Russia in the run-up to September’s election.

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution said in its annual report that after suspected manipulation of the US and French elections by Moscow, it was to be expected that Germany would be next.

The report said that German politicians and parties targeted by Russia to spy "on confidential e-mails or other sensitive data must assume that explosive or compromising facts could be made public".

Presenting the findings, Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said Berlin was girding for a two-pronged attack of embarrassing leaks and fake news orchestrated by Moscow.

"We saw a probable influence on the election in America [in late 2016], we saw a probable influence on the election in France," he told reporters.

"There is every reason to believe that that came from Russia and thus it cannot be ruled out that there will be similar attempts on the election in Germany," De Maiziere said.

Hans-Georg Maassen, the president of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, said that while he could imagine that Russian President Vladimir Putin "would be happier" with a chancellor other than Angela Merkel, the true target of the cyberattacks was Germans’ "faith in democracy".

Merkel, widely seen as the EU’s most powerful leader, is seeking a fourth term in the September 24 poll.

De Maiziere noted that security services had already observed data from computers at the parliament being scooped up that "could be published in the coming weeks".

AFP

This latest cyberattack was no ordinary ransomware

The hackers seemed quite uninterested in collecting the money they asked for. So what was the aim, and who stood to gain, asks Leonid Bershidsky
World
5 days ago

Who is behind the latest cyber attack?

The FT spoke to Accenture’s Justin Harvey about how this attack differs from WannaCry, the weaknesses it exploits, and what companies can do to ...
World
6 days ago

Wave of cyber attacks hits European, US multinationals

Danish sea transport company Maersk, British advertising giant WPP and the French industrial group Saint-Gobain are among those under attack by ...
World
7 days ago

Russian cyber-attacks of US election affected 39 states

New evidence shows Russia was involved in attacks throughout 2016 campaign — ‘They’re coming after America’, as Comey said
World
21 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Car radars in demand
World
2.
Uber bans allowed, says EU lawyer
World / Europe
3.
Bank of England warns lenders over easy credit ...
World / Europe
4.
German watchdog warns of Russian cyberattacks ...
World / Europe

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.