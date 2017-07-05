German watchdog warns of Russian cyberattacks before poll

Berlin — The German domestic security watchdog warned on Tuesday that the country’s political system was likely to face cyberattacks from Russia in the run-up to September’s election.

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution said in its annual report that after suspected manipulation of the US and French elections by Moscow, it was to be expected that Germany would be next.

The report said that German politicians and parties targeted by Russia to spy "on confidential e-mails or other sensitive data must assume that explosive or compromising facts could be made public".

Presenting the findings, Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said Berlin was girding for a two-pronged attack of embarrassing leaks and fake news orchestrated by Moscow.

"We saw a probable influence on the election in America [in late 2016], we saw a probable influence on the election in France," he told reporters.

"There is every reason to believe that that came from Russia and thus it cannot be ruled out that there will be similar attempts on the election in Germany," De Maiziere said.

Hans-Georg Maassen, the president of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, said that while he could imagine that Russian President Vladimir Putin "would be happier" with a chancellor other than Angela Merkel, the true target of the cyberattacks was Germans’ "faith in democracy".

Merkel, widely seen as the EU’s most powerful leader, is seeking a fourth term in the September 24 poll.

De Maiziere noted that security services had already observed data from computers at the parliament being scooped up that "could be published in the coming weeks".

