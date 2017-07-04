World / Europe

Catalonia ready to declare independence immediately if referendum goes its way

04 July 2017 - 15:18 Agency Staff
Convergencia i Unio party candidate Artur Mas for Catalonia’s regional government addresses a rally. Picture: REUTERS
Barcelona — Catalonia will declare independence "immediately" if a majority of the Spanish region’s voters opt for independence in a Scotland-style referendum called for in October, its ruling coalition said on Tuesday.

"If the majority of votes are for creating a Catalan republic, obviously independence will have to be declared immediately," said Gabriela Serra, a member of the separatist coalition that governs Catalonia.

Her comments come as the coalition introduced a law aimed at extracting the north-eastern region from Spain’s legal system, in a bid to circumvent all legal and practical challenges to organising a referendum. It will be submitted to a vote in the regional parliament, where separatists hold a majority, at the end of August.

Catalonia, a wealthy region of 7.5-million inhabitants with its own language and customs, has long demanded greater autonomy. For years separatist politicians in the region have tried to win approval from Spain’s central government to hold a vote similar to Scotland’s 2014 independence referendum from Britain, which resulted in a "no" vote.

However, Madrid has remained steadfast in its opposition to such a vote, which it considers a threat to Spain’s unity, and this time is no different.

The country’s Constitutional Court has already quashed a resolution approved by Catalonia’s parliament calling for the referendum to take place. It has also warned elected Catalan officials that they will face legal consequences if they take any steps towards holding such a vote.

AFP

Push for Catalan independence gains momentum with date for referendum

Carles Puigdemont, leader of Catalonia’s regional government, has defied Madrid and a ruling by Spain’s Constitutional Court
World
22 days ago

