‘Boring’ Frankfurt beckons as bankers consider giving boot to London after Brexit

While the excitement is understandable, even backers of Frankfurt concede that the real impact will be limited. The Brexit relocation will probably be a trickle, not a torrent, with each bank moving a few hundred jobs at the most. The moves won’t happen at once but gradually over time, said Oliver Wagner, MD of the Association of Foreign Banks in Germany, which has been promoting Frankfurt. That’s barely enough to move the needle on the Global Financial Centres Index, a frequently cited list ranking the world’s financial hubs. Frankfurt is a distant 23rd, behind Shenzhen, and barely edging out Seoul. London is first, before New York.

"Frankfurt doesn’t have breadth in a whole variety of areas, such as insurance, reinsurance, asset management, legal services, trade finance and so on," said Michael Mainelli, co-founder of Z/Yen Group, the think tank that compiles the index. "Frankfurt has always been basically just a finance centre for two large investment banks, neither of which are particularly healthy."

The city is home to Deutsche Bank, once an ambitious global player that has been stymied by embarrassing losses and a series of costly legal disputes. Commerzbank, the other large bank in the city, is cutting thousands of jobs and refocusing on retail and corporate clients after being forced to seek a bailout in the financial crisis.

The main advantage for the city is that it is the headquarters of the European Central Bank, the euro region’s central bank and, increasingly, the regulator for much of its financial system. In June, the ECB sought the legal power to oversee clearing of euro-denominated financial instruments, a play for power that could herald the relocation of more jobs from London’s lucrative clearing industry to the EU and possibly Frankfurt.

On Monday, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial, Japan’s second-biggest lender by market value, said it decided to set up banking and securities units in Frankfurt to maintain business in the EU after Brexit. That’s less than a week after Nomura, Japan’s biggest securities firms, said it applied for a licence to operate a new entity out of Frankfurt.