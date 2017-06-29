Mark Carney wins big-business backing for stricter financial reporting on climate change risks

The support of CEOs from companies including Royal Dutch Shell, PepsiCo, Bank of America and Dow Chemical Company may help the Financial Stability Board dull the impact of US President Donald Trump’s decision in June to withdraw from the landmark deal.

"Companies should be clear about how they plan to be resilient in the face of climate change and energy transition," Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

"It is right that it should be transparent which companies are truly on firm foundations over the long term."

What is uncertain is how Trump’s decision to stimulate fossil fuels and pull out of the Paris deal will affect the way the G-20 treats Carney’s work at its annual summit next week in Germany.

The issue of climate disclosure had emerged as a key concern for investors in recent months independent of action by governments, said Mark Lewis, a MD at Barclays and a member of the task force.

"It’s happening anyway, and there’s a sense that with the financial risks around climate change this is an idea whose time has come," said Lewis.

Stockholders are overruling corporate boards on the environment in record numbers at annual meetings this year.

They have supported to climate change proposals at companies such as Exxon Mobil, PPL and Occidental Petroleum. Fossil-fuel producers from Peabody Energy to Exxon have also clashed with New York Attorney-General Eric Schneiderman over accusations they did not adequately inform investors about the climate risks they face.

Since the Financial Stability Board’s draft report in December, the panel expanded recommendations on executive pay, urging all companies to link compensation to performance on climate-related topics.