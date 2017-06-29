Mark Carney wins big-business backing for stricter financial reporting on climate change risks
London — Bank of England (BoE) governor Mark Carney won the backing of more than 100 CEOs pledging to increase financial reporting standards to fend off risk from climate change.
Companies with a combined market value of more than $3.3-trillion — equivalent to all the goods and services produced annually by Germany — threw their weight behind Carney’s final report on climate change published on Thursday.
As chairman of the Financial Stability Board, which advises the Group of 20 (G-20) nations on economic policy, Carney has warned climate change is a "tragedy of horizon", with impacts beyond the typical short-term time scales used by bankers, fund managers and insurers.
"Widespread adoption will provide investors, banks and insurers with that information, helping minimise the risk that market adjustments to climate change will be incomplete, late and potentially destabilizing," Carney said in a statement.
The G-20 leading economies asked Carney in 2015, shortly before negotiations for the Paris agreement on climate change, to compile a study weighing the financial risks implied by global warming.
The support of CEOs from companies including Royal Dutch Shell, PepsiCo, Bank of America and Dow Chemical Company may help the Financial Stability Board dull the impact of US President Donald Trump’s decision in June to withdraw from the landmark deal.
"Companies should be clear about how they plan to be resilient in the face of climate change and energy transition," Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said in a statement.
"It is right that it should be transparent which companies are truly on firm foundations over the long term."
What is uncertain is how Trump’s decision to stimulate fossil fuels and pull out of the Paris deal will affect the way the G-20 treats Carney’s work at its annual summit next week in Germany.
The issue of climate disclosure had emerged as a key concern for investors in recent months independent of action by governments, said Mark Lewis, a MD at Barclays and a member of the task force.
"It’s happening anyway, and there’s a sense that with the financial risks around climate change this is an idea whose time has come," said Lewis.
Stockholders are overruling corporate boards on the environment in record numbers at annual meetings this year.
They have supported to climate change proposals at companies such as Exxon Mobil, PPL and Occidental Petroleum. Fossil-fuel producers from Peabody Energy to Exxon have also clashed with New York Attorney-General Eric Schneiderman over accusations they did not adequately inform investors about the climate risks they face.
Since the Financial Stability Board’s draft report in December, the panel expanded recommendations on executive pay, urging all companies to link compensation to performance on climate-related topics.
It says all organisations that see climate-related risk as "material" should tell investors if they include environmental targets in pay criteria. Previously that guidance focused only on the energy industry.
Carney will present their findings at the G-20 summit in Hamburg. Although the consensus-driven G-20 may not endorse it in its final communiqué, momentum continues to build behind Carney’s conclusions.
"This work becomes more important every single day regardless of what’s happening politically anywhere in the world," said Mary Schapiro, a member of the task force.
"In the absence of leadership at the federal level in the US, business will step up and lead on this issue."
The US’s position on the proposals issued on Thursday was not clear, and the panel’s work would continue for another year to help companies adopt the recommendations, she said.
Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News and its parent company Bloomberg LP, was appointed to lead the 31-member panel, which also includes executives and advisers from a variety of industries around the world.
Bloomberg
