World / Europe

Four policemen among six charged over Hillsborough stadium disaster

28 June 2017 - 13:45 Agency Staff
A man looks at flowers laid at a memorial to 96 fans killed at the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, at the Anfield soccer stadium in Liverpool, northern England. Picture: REUTERS
A man looks at flowers laid at a memorial to 96 fans killed at the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, at the Anfield soccer stadium in Liverpool, northern England. Picture: REUTERS

Warrington — Four former senior policemen were among six people charged on Wednesday over the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster in England that killed 96 Liverpool football supporters.

"I have decided that there is sufficient evidence to charge six individuals with criminal offences," said Sue Hemming from the Crown Prosecution Service.

Former South Yorkshire Police officer David Duckenfield, who was the match commander on the day of the crush, was charged with "manslaughter by gross negligence".

"We will allege that David Duckenfield’s failures to discharge his personal responsibility were extraordinarily bad and contributed substantially to the deaths of each of those 96 people who so tragically and unnecessarily lost their lives," said the CPS.

Former officer Norman Bettison was charged with four offences of misconduct in public office relating to "telling alleged lies about his involvement in the aftermath of Hillsborough and the culpability of fans".

Other officers, Donald Denton and Alan Foster, along with South Yorkshire Police solicitor Peter Metcalf, were charged with intending "to pervert the course of public justice" by allegedly attempting to cover up the police’s culpability in the crush at the FA Cup semifinal.

Graham Mackrell, former secretary at Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, whose Hillsborough ground hosted the match, faces three charges over safety failings at the stadium.

AFP

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Origin of latest cyberattack traced to Ukrainian ...
World / Europe
2.
Four policemen among six charged over ...
World / Europe
3.
Renegade pilot fires shots and drops grenades on ...
World / Americas
4.
ANALYSIS: PlayStation more useful than a pickaxe ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Crime — where the truth really lies with statistics
Opinion / Columnists

Another Week: April 29 2016
News & Fox / Another Week

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.