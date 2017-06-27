Theresa May’s guarantees for citizens after Brexit receive tepid response

Responding to Barnier’s tweet, May’s spokesperson James Slack told reporters that while the negotiation had only just started, he believed the government had made a "fair offer".

The plan would allow EU nationals to send welfare payments to children living elsewhere and they would not have to prove they have comprehensive sickness insurance when seeking residency. Britain also offered to make unilateral guarantees on the indexation of EU nationals’ pensions.

‘Settled status’

Setting out details of her proposal, May said Europeans who had been living in the UK for five years would get a new "settled status" after Brexit, giving them the same rights as British citizens to bring family members into the country.

This will prove to be a sticking point in talks. Nationals of EU countries currently have fewer restrictions on bringing in non-EU family members than British citizens, who must prove their income reaches a certain threshold, among other requirements. Giving ground would open up May to criticism at home from eurosceptics.

May’s pitch will disappoint those businesses that want greater certainty regarding their current employees and the ability to hire foreign labour in the future. Bureaucracy is likely to increase.

"Employers who are reliant on EU staff and are focusing on their future staffing needs are going to need to work harder than ever to support their staff," said Stephen Ratcliffe, a partner at law firm Baker McKenzie.

EU court

In a 20-page document published for the first time on Monday, the government signalled it will keep rebuffing EU demands for the European Court of Justice to have a role in arbitrating disputes. It also said the cut-off date for rights could be set in March 2017, while the EU has said it wants it to be when Britain leaves the bloc in 2019.

May was clear that only British courts will be able to rule on enforcing the rights of EU nationals living in the UK. "Our courts are world renowned, they are respected around the world," she said.

Under the UK plan, the government will streamline the process for applying for residency, although those who recently filled in an 85-page application would still need to go through the new system.

‘Grace period’

May’s government provided a template for a possible transition after Brexit by suggesting a "grace period" of as long as two years in which applicants can get their papers in order.

"EU citizens make an invaluable contribution to our UK — to our economy, our public services and our everyday lives," May told legislators. "They are an integral part of the economic, cultural and social fabric of our country and I have always been clear that I want to protect their rights."

May first outlined her offer at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels last week, and received a lukewarm response with EU President Donald Tusk saying it was "below expectations".

"We will study it, we will discuss it with our member states, with the European Parliament, and we will start negotiating on July 17," European Commission spokesperson Margaritis Schinas told reporters in Brussels before May’s announcement on Monday.

Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan hinted that there may be trouble ahead.

"I hope we can make progress in agreeing on a new regime which satisfies both sides," he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. "But I don’t see it as easy as sometimes depicted."

Bloomberg