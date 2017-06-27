Scottish leader rules out new independence vote for now

Edinburgh — Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday postponed plans for a second independence referendum, after a British general election in which her secessionist party suffered major losses.

"We will not introduce the legislation for an independence referendum immediately," the Scottish National Party (SNP) leader told Scotland’s parliament in Edinburgh.

Sturgeon said she would "reset" the timetable for holding a referendum by spring 2019, when Britain is expected to leave the European Union.

She said she would look at the plan again in autumn 2018 when the outlines of the deal that Britain is to strike in the Brexit negotiations become clear.

The June 8 election "has re-opened the possibility, however narrow, of averting a hard Brexit and retaining membership of the single market", she said.

Scotland voted by 55% against independence in a 2014 referendum.

But Sturgeon had argued that the Brexit referendum last year — in which Scotland voted to stay in the EU but Britain as a whole opted to leave — justified her demand for a second independence vote.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, whose permission would be required for another independence ballot, had told her "now is not the time" for a referendum.

"I think now is the time for the UK to be pulling together, not being driven apart," May said.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson agreed with May that Sturgeon should end any lingering uncertainty by ruling out the prospect of a referendum for the rest of this parliamentary term.