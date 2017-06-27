Germany to create new emissions testing organisation

Berlin — Germany will set up a new organisation to test vehicle emissions to try to restore consumer confidence after Volkswagen’s emissions scandal revealed an industry-wide pollution problem, the transport ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said the new institute would involve consumer organisations, local governments and environmental groups, as well as the automotive industry and ministries, to ensure "more transparency and reliability" in vehicle tests.

However, the KBA motor vehicle authority, which reports to the transport ministry and currently oversees vehicle testing, will remain responsible for licensing new models.

Since Volkswagen admitted to cheating US diesel emissions tests in September 2015, the German government has come under fire for not doing enough to crack down on vehicle pollution and for being too close to the country’s powerful car industry.