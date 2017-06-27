ECB’s Mario Draghi backs continued stimulus, sends euro higher

Frankfurt — European Central Bank president Mario Draghi called for continued stimulus for the eurozone even as the economy enters a new phase in its upturn, saying support was still needed to entrench the trend.
"All the signs now point to a strengthening and broadening recovery in the euro area — deflationary forces have been replaced by reflationary ones," the ECB president said on Tuesday in Sintra, Portugal.
"However, a considerable degree of monetary accommodation is still needed for inflation dynamics to become durable and self-sustaining.
"So for us to be assured about the return of inflation to our objective, we need persistence in our monetary policy."
The comments at the annual ECB Forum reflect the intensifying public debate over whether the central bank should continue pumping liquidity into the financial system after more than four years of economic growth and improving resilience.
Policy makers did not use their latest policy meeting to discuss whether to wind down their €2.3-trillion bond-buying programme, which is scheduled to run until the end of this year, meaning investors may get relatively short notice of any change.
The euro jumped as Draghi said most factors damping inflation were temporary, and the currency was up 0.6% at $1.1250 at 9.50am in Lisbon.
The Governing Council used its June 8 meeting to say that risks to growth are now broadly balanced instead of tilted to the downside, and dropped its expectation that interest rates might be cut again.
Draghi acknowledged that further changes in the policy stance are coming, but said they should be slow.
Unwarranted tightening
"In the past, especially in times of global uncertainty, volatility in financial market prices has at times caused an unwarranted tightening of financial conditions," he said.
"So in the current context where global uncertainties remain elevated, there are strong grounds for prudence in the adjustment of monetary-policy parameters, even when accompanying the recovery.
"Any adjustments to our stance have to be made gradually, and only when the improving dynamics that justify them appear sufficiently secure."
The ECB president did leave room for policy steps that would signal a reduction in the pace of stimulus, without necessarily tightening financial conditions.
That could encourage more hawkish members of the Governing Council to push for action.
"As the economy continues to recover, a constant policy stance will become more accommodative," Draghi said.
"The central bank can accompany the recovery by adjusting the parameters of its policy instruments — not in order to tighten the policy stance, but to keep it broadly unchanged."
Bloomberg
