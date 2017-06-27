Court confirms Dutch UN peacekeepers partly liable for Srebrenica massacre

The Hague — On Tuesday, a Dutch appeals court confirmed that the Netherlands was partly liable for the deaths of some 300 Muslim males who were expelled from a Dutch UN base after the surrounding area was overrun by Bosnian Serb troops.

The ruling by the Hague Appeals Court upholds a 2014 decision that Dutch peacekeepers should have known that the men seeking refuge at the base near Srebrenica would be murdered by Bosnian Serb troops if they were forced to leave — as they were.

States participating in UN peacekeeping missions have rarely faced legal action over their performance. Lenneke Sprik, an international security lecturer at Amsterdam’s VU University, said the ruling was "very important for future peacekeeping missions and the law on state responsibility", adding the decision might deter countries from contributing peacekeeping troops to future missions.

Some 8,000 Muslim men and boys were killed by Bosnian Serb troops under the command of former General Ratko Mladic at Srebrenica in July 1995, the worst mass killing on European soil since the Second World War.

Many of the Muslim victims had fled to the UN-declared "safe zone" in Srebrenica only to find the outnumbered and lightly armed Dutch troops there were unable to defend them. They then headed to the nearby Dutch base.

Reading the complex ruling, Presiding Judge Gepke Dulek-Schermers said that Dutch soldiers "knew or should have known that the men were not only being screened ... but were in real danger of being subjected to torture or execution". The ruling relates only to the 300 men who had sought safety on the Dutch-controlled base.