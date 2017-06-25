Turkey rejects calls to close Qatar military base

In his strongest statement of support for Qatar in the nearly three-week-old crisis centred on the Gulf state, President Tayyip Erdogan said the call to withdraw Turkish forces was disrespectful and that Doha — which described the demands as unreasonable — was taking the right approach.

On June 5 Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain imposed a boycott on Qatar and issued 13 demands including closing Al Jazeera television, curbing relations with Iran, shutting the Turkish base and paying reparations.

Doha said it was reviewing the list, but said it was not reasonable or actionable.

"We approve and appreciate the attitude of Qatar against the list of 13 demands," Erdogan, speaking outside a mosque in Istanbul, said on Sunday.

''This approach of 13 demands is against international law because you cannot attack or intervene in the sovereignty of a country," he said.

The demands are apparently aimed at dismantling Qatar’s interventionist foreign policy which has incensed conservative Arab peers over its alleged support for Islamists they regard as threats to their dynastic rule.