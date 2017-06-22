May highlights Brexit consensus

The queen told legislators from both houses of parliament that the government was committed to building "the widest possible consensus" on Brexit, working with parliament, devolved administrations, business and others.

"My government’s priority is to secure the best possible deal as the country leaves the European Union," the queen said.

The traditionally ceremonial address, dominated by pomp and pageantry, was a crucial testing ground for May’s ability to run the country during its most challenging period for many generations.

Her authority has been badly damaged just as Britain begins Brexit negotiations. Four militant attacks have raised questions about her grip on national security, and the death of at least 79 people in a tower block fire has become a flashpoint for public anger at her party’s record in government.

"The election result was not the one I hoped for, but this government will respond with humility and resolve to the message the electorate sent," May said in remarks introducing the policy plan.

"First, we need to get Brexit right. That means getting a deal which delivers the result of last year’s referendum and does so in a way that commands maximum public support."

The shift to a more consultative tack drew a cautious welcome from business groups, which worry that May’s blueprint focuses more on controlling immigration than protecting the economy.

Her new approach will be tested almost immediately, when she travels to Brussels in Belgium on Thursday for a summit of EU leaders.

Legislators will have to approve the speech in a vote, expected next Thursday, that will be a de facto vote of confidence. Minority governments are a rare occurrence in British parliamentary politics where the electoral system usually produces a governing majority.

The queen delivered the speech in a toned-down ceremony that dispensed with a horse-drawn procession to parliament and swapped her crown for a blue hat. The changes to the ceremony were pre-planned due to a lack of rehearsal time.