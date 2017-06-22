Inflight internet is set to take off, despite device bans

Le Bourget, France — Inflight internet access, a nascent market still hobbled by slow speeds, is set to take off as dedicated satellites make surfing in the skies a reality, experts say.

Even bans on bringing laptops and tablets on board imposed by Britain and the US on flights departing from certain airports won’t halt it, industry players and analysts gathered at the Paris Air Show believe.

"It is undeniably a trend. The main thing is to jump on the wave at the right moment," said Marc Rochet, CEO of the low-cost airline French Blue, about the technology which is rapidly evolving — but comes with a high price tag.

By 2021, more than 17,000 airliners — or nearly half the global fleet of commercial aircraft — will be equipped for inflight internet, according to a recent study by Euroconsult. This is close to triple the 6,500 planes equipped in 2016. The increase is being driven by a new generation of satellites that allow the use of smaller and lighter antennae on aircraft, as well as greater coverage by land-based systems.

This allows for higher data transmission speeds making the experience for users much as they get at home, and not the slow and spotty connections available so far. It is a far cry from the early systems introduced about five years ago that allowed users to consult e-mails.

The US was the pioneer in developing a network of ground antennae for inflight internet, where some 4,000 planes are equipped for inflight internet compared with just hundreds in Europe.

In 2016, new satellites capable of supporting video and TV streaming, games and social media began to be deployed. "The ability to support video streaming on a large scale will be a game changer," said Euroconsult.

According to William Huot-Marchand, sales director at the inflight entertainment division at the aerospace firm Thales, there is also a generational change underway in airline passengers. If, previously, most passengers accepted flights as a time to disconnect, younger generations, particularly millennials, don’t appreciate the forced withdrawal from social media and online access.

Euroconsult estimates that revenues to suppliers for providing inflight internet connectivity topped $1bn in 2016 and should reach $6.5bn by 2026. But the investment isn’t negligible, with the cost of equipping each plane running up to half a million euros.

The airlines that have taken the plunge are using different pricing models. Some offer inflight internet as a free perk; others charge by the hour, flight, or even offer longer subscriptions as a way to recoup their costs and avoid overloading the available bandwidth.

With passengers, in effect, being a captive audience, some airlines are considering how to use it as a means to boost onboard sales. It can also help reduce losses, helping airlines recoup their investments.

"Today there are fraudulent transactions onboard" as card transactions for inflight sales are not verified, said Sébastien Maire, an aeronautics expert at the Oliver Wyman consultancy. He put the annual losses at €90m ($100m).

Security is another worry for airlines and equipment manufacturers who want to make sure inflight internet access isn’t used as a means to mount a cyber-attack on an aircraft. "The issue of cyber-security is at the centre of our preoccupations. Every day there are new threats and every day you have to anticipate them," said Huot-Marchand at Thales, one of the leading global firms in cyber-security.

Even if the US and other nations broaden a ban on bringing laptops and tablets on board, the widespread use of smartphones by consumers to watch videos, write e-mails and use social networks means there will still be growing demand for internet connectivity. As Euroconsult CEO Pacôme Révillon said recently: "While the recent US and UK bans of personal electronic devices on certain flights might impact dynamics if extended, we believe that aero-connectivity is poised for structural growth."

