Bank of England is getting hawkish about rate increases

London — Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane is leaning toward joining the hawks on its monetary policy committee (MPC), saying the risks of leaving policy tightening too late are rising and that he considered a vote for a rate increase as early as June.

"The risks of tightening ‘too early’ have shrunk as growth and, to a lesser extent, inflation have shown greater resilience than expected," Haldane said in a speech published on Wednesday. "Provided the data are still on track, I do think that beginning the process of withdrawing some of the incremental stimulus provided last August would be prudent moving into the second half of the year."

The comments from Haldane, usually on the more dovish end of the panel, add to signs that policy makers are becoming increasingly restless as inflation breaches their 2% target. Kristin Forbes, who is leaving the bank at the end of the month, told Bloomberg on Monday that inflation driven by the fall in the pound since the referendum cannot be ignored, and that there is a cost to waiting to raise rates.

Haldane said the overall economic picture "is a reasonably reassuring one" in the speech, which he delivered on Tuesday. "If policy is tightened ‘too late’, it could result in a much steeper path of rate rises later on, contrary to the MPC’s collective expectation that bank rates would increase ‘at a gradual pace and to a limited extent’."

The MPC voted five to three to keep interest rates on hold this month, though the committee as a whole noted that their "tolerance of above-target inflation" was being tested.

Inflation now stands at 2.9%, and while the economy slowed to 0.2% in the first quarter, it has performed much better than expected since the UK voted to leave the EU last year. One remaining puzzle for policy makers is why wages aren’t increasing, even with rising price growth and unemployment at its lowest rate since 1975.

Flexible hours, self-employment and zero-hours contracts are some of the trends that could be suppressing wages, Haldane said. "Recent trends in the nature of work may have had some bearing both on wage-setting behaviour in general and on the weak wage puzzle in particular." Nevertheless, there’s evidence elsewhere of domestically generated inflation.

Bloomberg