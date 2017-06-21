Analyst jobs rout likely as EU tackles conflicts of interest, report shows
Brussels — Europe’s impending ban on free research will cost hundreds of analysts their jobs with banks set to cut about $1.2bn of investment on the area, according to a report by McKinsey & Co.
The consultancy estimates the $4bn that the top-10 sell-side banks spend on research annually is likely to fall 30% as clients become pickier about what they pay for, McKinsey Partner Roger Rudisuli said in an interview.
Investment banks’ cash equity research headcount has fallen 12% to 3,900 since 2011 compared with as much as 40% in sales and trading, leaving the area facing "big cuts" to catch up, he said.
"Two to three global banking players will preserve their status in the new era, winning the execution arms race and dominating trading in equities around the globe," McKinsey said in a report on Wednesday, which Rudisuli helped write. "Over the coming five years, banks will need to make hard choices and play to their strengths. Not only will the top ranks be thinned out, there will be shakeouts in regional markets."
The global research industry is being disrupted by the European Union’s MiFID 2 regulations, enforced from January 3, which aim to tackle conflicts of interest by requiring asset managers to separate the trading commissions they pay from investment-research fees. As the true costs of analysts’ time and work become transparent, investors will be more selective about what they pay for and inevitably consume less than when it was free.
How banks are preparing for the new rules
"We have too many voices on large companies anyway," Rudisuli said. "Why does Apple Inc. need 50 to 60 analysts covering them? I’m not sure the bottom half are adding value."
Another change Rudisuli foresees for the industry is the start of bidding wars for the most valuable commodity banks can offer investors: time with corporate leaders and their star analysts.
"Banks will experiment at first, but over time we could see things like auctions could take a more prominent role; at the end of the day there are only five seats in these meetings," he said. "The challenge there will be that the people willing to pay the most will be hedge funds, but the preference for corporates will be to meet with only long-only investors."
Firms are also debating how to price analyst reports, with some firms modelling packages on cable TV subscriptions, running from basic to "all-in" offers, according to the report.
Deutsche Bank has pitched clients a metered, "pay-as-you-go" approach whereas JPMorgan Chase has quoted customers a $50,000 flat fee for basis access to fixed-income analysis, people familiar with the matter have said.
‘Finishing Line’
"Banks are scrambling to get these pricing infrastructures in place, as well as how they do tracking and invoicing," Rudisuli said. "They are all rushing to the finish line to be ready in January."
MiFID 2 comes amid a shift of investor cash into cheaper passive funds, tracking stock or credit indexes, from active asset managers or hedge funds in recent years. With margins under pressure, active managers are demanding more idiosyncratic insight rather than mass-produced reports, according to the report.
"MiFID 2 is a catalyst for all of this change, but the ultimate driver that we see on the buy-side is pressure from passive funds," Rudisuli said. "Over the next five years I expect more changes than the last 25."
Bloomberg
Please login or register to comment.