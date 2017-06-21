Analyst jobs rout likely as EU tackles conflicts of interest, report shows

The global research industry is being disrupted by the European Union’s MiFID 2 regulations, enforced from January 3, which aim to tackle conflicts of interest by requiring asset managers to separate the trading commissions they pay from investment-research fees. As the true costs of analysts’ time and work become transparent, investors will be more selective about what they pay for and inevitably consume less than when it was free.

How banks are preparing for the new rules

"We have too many voices on large companies anyway," Rudisuli said. "Why does Apple Inc. need 50 to 60 analysts covering them? I’m not sure the bottom half are adding value."

Another change Rudisuli foresees for the industry is the start of bidding wars for the most valuable commodity banks can offer investors: time with corporate leaders and their star analysts.

"Banks will experiment at first, but over time we could see things like auctions could take a more prominent role; at the end of the day there are only five seats in these meetings," he said. "The challenge there will be that the people willing to pay the most will be hedge funds, but the preference for corporates will be to meet with only long-only investors."

Firms are also debating how to price analyst reports, with some firms modelling packages on cable TV subscriptions, running from basic to "all-in" offers, according to the report.

Deutsche Bank has pitched clients a metered, "pay-as-you-go" approach whereas JPMorgan Chase has quoted customers a $50,000 flat fee for basis access to fixed-income analysis, people familiar with the matter have said.