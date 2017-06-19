Vehicle hits pedestrians in London, several wounded

London — A vehicle has hit pedestrians in the Finsbury Park area of north London and several people are injured, police said Monday, adding that one person had been arrested.

"Police were called just after 0020 hours (2320 GMT) 18 June to reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians," police said in a statement.

"There are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene. There has been one person arrested," the statement said.