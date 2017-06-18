Scores die in worst-ever fire disaster in central Portugal

Lisbon — A huge forest fire raging since Saturday in central Portugal has killed at least 62 people in what is possibly the country’s deadliest forest blaze, says the government.

"The dimension of this fire was such that we don’t have memory of such a human tragedy," Prime Minister Antonio Costa said as he arrived in Pedrogao Grande, a mountainous area about 200km northeast of Lisbon.

He said it was vital to focus on the prevention of new fires amid a continuing heatwave, strong winds and lack of rain. He also warned that the death toll could increase.

The government has declared three days of mourning and sent two army battalions to help the emergency services. The EU said it would provide firefighting aircraft.

France has offered three planes and Spain has sent two, authorities said.

Speaking in the Vatican, Pope Francis, who visited Portugal in May, mentioned the victims in his weekly address: "I am close to the dear people of Portugal, hit by a devastating fire which is raging in the forests around Pedrogao Grande, causing many victims and injuries. Let us pray in silence."

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a Twitter message: "Solidarity with Portugal, hit by terrible fires. Our thoughts are with victims. France makes its aid available to Portugal."

The European Commission’s aid chief, Christos Stylianides, said "all will be done to assist the authorities and people of Portugal at this time of need".

The death toll released by Jorge Gomes, the secretary of state for internal affairs, has gradually climbed from the 19 initially announced late on Saturday. Gomes said most of the victims were caught in their vehicles on roads.