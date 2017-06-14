Theresa May woos partner as Brexit looms

Consumer price index inflation unexpectedly hit 2.9% last month, boosted by the rising cost of energy, food and recreational goods.

In calling a general election three years early, May had hoped to boost her slim majority ahead of Brexit talks starting later this month.

But a lacklustre campaign saw her high approval rating slip away and support for her "hard Brexit" strategy — pulling out of the European single market and customs union — now hangs in the balance.

As May attempts to cobble together a majority, the EU’s Michel Barnier said he would hold talks with British envoy Olly Robbins on Tuesday to organise the negotiations. "My preoccupation is that time is passing — it’s passing quicker than anyone believes — because the subjects we need to deal with are extraordinarily complex from a technical, judicial and financial point of view.

"That’s why we’re ready to start very quickly. I can’t negotiate with myself," he told European newspapers.

With the two-year clock on Brexit ticking away since March, when a letter from May formally started proceedings, Barnier dismissed the suggestion of postponing the negotiations and said such a delay would only prompt further instability.

The European Parliament’s Brexit negotiator, Guy Verhofstadt, also expressed his frustration. "We are impatiently waiting for the negotiating position of the UK gov[ernment]. The current uncertainty cannot continue," he said on Twitter.

Verhofstadt also cast doubt on May’s strategy, telling journalists at the parliament in Strasbourg that Britain’s election result "was certainly not a support of the hard Brexit".

Meanwhile, the EU was preparing to unveil plans to give itself new powers over London’s banking business after Brexit, in a blow to its supremacy as a global financial hub.

The draft law will empower Europe to deny post-Brexit London the right to host financial market "clearing houses" that deal in euros, the EU’s single currency, EU sources said.

Following London talks with the DUP, May will head to Paris to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron whose party has just won an impressive victory in the first round of parliamentary elections.

A working dinner between the British prime minister and her Europhile counterpart — a Brussels favourite — will be followed by their attendance at a friendly football match between England and France.

Macron and May are also expected to discuss the need for closer co-operation at European level to fight terrorism, which they discussed at a Group of 7 meeting in Italy and a Nato summit in Brussels in May.

