France launches inquiry into LafargeHolcim’s Syrian activities

Paris — France has launched a judicial inquiry into the Syrian activities of French-Swiss cement and construction company LafargeHolcim, Paris prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Three judges — one dealing with anti-terrorism matters and two financial judges — would handle the investigation, which was opened on June 9 and would look into the "financing of a terrorist enterprise" and "endangering lives", the prosecutors said.

Earlier this year, LafargeHolcim admitted that it had resorted to "unacceptable practices" to continue operations at one of its now-closed factories in Syria, and an internal probe had confirmed that finding.

In January, sources close to the case told AFP that the French government had filed a legal complaint against Lafarge for buying oil in Syria to power the Jalabiya factory, in violation of sanctions.