Weakened Theresa May could be forced into seeking a softer Brexit

London — Some of Theresa May’s most senior ministers are plotting to soften her plans for a hard Brexit, even suggesting the UK could stay in Europe’s single market and customs union, as the prime minister fights to stay in power.

After her election gamble backfired, May is now so weak and reliant on the support of political rivals inside and outside her Conservative Party that she will be unable to force through her vision of a clean break with the EU, according to three senior government officials. She left her cabinet largely intact on Sunday before a showdown with party legislators on Monday.

Chancellor Philip Hammond is said to be positioning himself as the grandfather of a softer Brexit. He told May he would only agree to serve in her cabinet if she gave him more influence over the withdrawal negotiations, according to one person familiar with the matter who declined to be named on confidential discussions.

A senior minister said the fact May intended to rely on Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) meant she could be forced to keep Britain in the EU’s customs union, as well as the single market. Another minister said pro-European Tories would be emboldened to make the case for a softer deal with the EU that prioritises the interests of businesses.

Call with Merkel

"It’s very hard to see how a hard or disruptive Brexit can come out of this," Tony Travers, professor of politics at London School of Economics, said in an interview. The British public had in effect voted "to leave the EU but in a way that doesn’t affect their lives or their jobs or anything to do with them or their sector", he said.

After last week’s election, May insisted she would push ahead with her plans for Brexit, giving no hint that she intended to water down her desire to quit the single market and customs union. The prime minister told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday that she would start exit talks, as planned, within the next two weeks and focus on gaining a "reciprocal agreement" on EU citizens in the UK and British citizens abroad.

What is becoming clear, though, is that May’s Tory party is on the brink of another bitter round of infighting over Brexit, with pro-Europeans now feeling they have a chance to change the direction of policy.

"She’s got to form a consensus," legislator Anna Soubry, a former minister who wanted to keep the UK in the EU, told the BBC. "The British people have rejected a hard Brexit."

Price of membership

Tory right-wingers will fight keep Britain out of the single market because the price of membership is too high for them. It would include accepting unlimited European immigration, the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, and the requirement to pay billions of pounds into the EU budget every year — all of which May promised voters she would end.

Pro-Brexit Conservative legislator Bernard Jenkin attacked his party colleagues who want to use May’s weakness to dilute her vision of a clean break. Former cabinet ministers Michael Heseltine and George Osborne "should shut up", Jenkin told Sky News on Sunday, as he attacked "avidly pro-European colleagues who have never really accepted the result" of the 2016 Brexit referendum.

"You only have to see the ardent pro Brexiteers out and about on the TV today saying nothing has changed to know that everything has changed," said Travers. He said May was more likely to be able to get support in parliament with a softer Brexit policy that could gain the backing of Labour, the Liberal Democrats and even the anti-Brexit SNP, even if that meant losing the votes of Brexiteers in her own party.

May would not have enough votes in parliament to support her vision of a hard Brexit, and would find it very difficult to pass laws, one minister said. This meant the kind of deal she sought with the EU would inevitably be softer, that person said, speaking on condition of anonymity. It could even lead to the UK remaining inside the EU’s single market and customs union, which May had planned to leave.

Membership of the customs union is regarded as key to avoiding a so-called "hard border" between the north and south of the island of Ireland. Withdrawing from the EU’s common customs agreement could require customs checkpoints to be set up along the border between the Irish Republic, which is in the EU, and Northern Ireland, which as part of the UK will be leaving the bloc.

The DUP leader Arlene Foster — who will meet May to finalise the power-sharing deal on Tuesday — has said no-one wants a hard Brexit. Any Brexit deal must reflect the "specific circumstances of Northern Ireland", Foster has said.

Bloomberg