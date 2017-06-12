‘I got us into this mess, I’ll get us out,’ Theresa May says

May appeared contrite, sought to apologise for her failed election gamble and gave an explanation of what went wrong.

While some members of her party have said she would have to go eventually, May is expected to stay on as prime minister at least for now.

May has promised to start the formal Brexit talks next week but her authority has collapsed since the election result and opponents took her woes as a chance to push back against her Brexit strategy.

During the campaign, May cast herself as the only leader competent enough to navigate the tortuous Brexit negotiations that will shape the future of the UK and its $2.5-trillion economy.

She mocked Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, a socialist, as incompetent and unrealistic, but his electoral campaign energised the youth vote and wiped out the Conservatives’ majority in parliament.

May plans a clean break from the EU, involving withdrawal from Europe’s single market and customs union and limits on immigration from the EU.

MAY’S BREXIT?

Her spokesman insisted her position on Brexit remained unchanged but Scottish Conservatives were pushing for her to move the focus onto economic growth and away from immigration, sources in the Scottish branch of party said.

EU talks might not begin on June 19 as expected, Brexit minister David Davis said and the Queen’s Speech, due on the same day in which the government traditionally spells out its policy plans, has also been delayed, the BBC reported.

May wants to negotiate the divorce and the future trading relationship with the EU before Britain leaves in March 2019, followed by what she calls a phased implementation process to give business time to prepare for the impact of the divorce.

But her election failure means she must now go into Briatin’s most complex negotiations since the Second World War with her eye firmly on the different factions within her Conservative Party, which has been divided over EU membership for a generation.

Opponents of a sharp break include Ruth Davidson, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives who helped the party win 12 more seats in Scotland in contrast to losses elsewhere. She has called for a closer relationship with the EU after Brexit.

"There can be changes in the offer of Brexit as we go forward," Davidson said in London after meeting May.