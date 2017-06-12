Dublin warns May over pact with Northern Irish party

London — British Prime Minister Theresa May suffered a further setback on Sunday in her efforts to stay in power after Dublin warned her plans to form an alliance with a Northern Irish party could upset the fragile peace in the province.

Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny told May that forming a minority government that relied on the support of the hardline Protestant Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) could pose a "challenge" to the 1998 Good Friday peace accords.

The future of the proposed alliance had already been thrown into confusion on Saturday after May’s office announced an outline agreement had been struck, only to backtrack and say that talks were continuing..

Kenny had "indicated his concern that nothing should happen to put the Good Friday Agreement at risk and the challenge that this agreement will bring", an Irish government spokesman said.

London’s neutrality is key to the delicate balance of power in Northern Ireland, which was once plagued by violence over Britain’s control of the province.