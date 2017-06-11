UK defence minister Fallon says government views on Brexit haven’t changed

London — The British government’s views on upcoming Brexit negotiations have not changed following Prime Minister Theresa May’s failure to win an outright majority at a national election, Defence Minister Michael Fallon said on Sunday.

May called the election to try to strengthen her hand in Brexit talks, but her party lost its majority in parliament. She plans to lead a minority government with the support of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party.

"Our view of Brexit I don’t think has changed, we want a partnership with Europe, we want an agreement that maximizes our access to the single market, comes to an arrangement on immigration, continues the security cooperation we already have with Europe," he told BBC television.

Fallon also said he believed there was a majority in parliament for this Brexit plan.

"Everybody wants to see an agreement in the end that does respect what the British people voted for last year."

Reuters