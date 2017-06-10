Merkel expects Brexit to proceed as scheduled after UK vote

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she’s ready to defend the interests of European Union members in Brexit negotiations and doesn’t see any reason for the process to be delayed by the results of the UK’s election.

"We will try to defend the interests of our 27 members states, and Great Britain will defend its own interests," Merkel said in Mexico City on Friday after meeting with President Enrique Pena Nieto. "At this moment I don’t see any obstacle for us carrying out the negotiations as they have been planned," she later added.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s stunning electoral setback with a hung parliament on Thursday left her Brexit strategy in shambles less than two weeks before the start of talks. Both the ruling Conservative Party and the opposition Labour Party fell short of an overall majority, setting leadership adrift.

The EU and UK were already racing against the clock with an agreement needed by the end of 2018 so that their parliaments can rubber-stamp it. The two sides are also at odds over multiple matters ranging from how the talks will be structured to whether the UK should pay an exit fee, and there’s the issue of finding common ground on a complicated trade accord.