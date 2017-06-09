EU prepares for London financial hub's departure

Brussels — The EU is pushing ahead with efforts to develop its capital markets amid preparations for Brexit, which will leave London’s financial hub outside the bloc.
By cutting red tape for cross-border capital flows and reducing the dependency on bank lending for the region’s businesses, officials plan to help investment return to pre-crisis levels. The European Commission is targeting new private pension products, greater powers for the bloc’s markets supervisor and simpler rules for small businesses and investment firms to lend new life to its capital markets union project.
"As we face the departure of the largest EU financial centre, we are committed to stepping up our efforts to further strengthen and integrate the EU capital markets," said Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU commissioner in charge of financial services policy. "The capital markets union remains at the heart of our efforts to boost European investment and create jobs and growth."
EU policy makers have repeatedly said that the UK’s withdrawal from the bloc lent new urgency to their cause of unlocking investments. Yet Brexit has also turned some regulatory issues, such as the clearing of euro-denominated derivatives, into political footballs and entangled legislation already in the pipeline.
The EU’s capital markets project, launched in 2015, is a potpourri of measures aimed at different corners of the capital market. Most recently, legislators agreed on a bill that creates "simple, transparent and standardised" securitisations intended to help banks bundle and sell loans, freeing up balance sheet capacity. Other steps already agreed include rules on venture capital funds and infrastructure investments.
CONCRETE RESULTS
While welcoming the commission’s initiative, Wim Mijs, head of the European Banking Federation, said "the moment has come for concrete results".
Mijs said he commended the commission "for its leadership and the progress that has been made. Yet, many obstacles to growth and prosperity in the EU still exist. Just look at insolvency, financial education and securitisation."
On Thursday, the commission presented the outcome of a mid-term review of the project. It said more harmonised supervision across EU member states would help overcome "real and perceived" barriers. One solution could be to hand more powers to the European Securities and Markets Authority. A concrete proposal will be made in the third quarter.
The commission is considering loosening rules for investment firms, which are at present subject to the same prudential requirements as banks
The soured debt weighing on banks’ balance sheets is blamed for stifling lending. The EU plans to develop better secondary markets for bad loans so that banks can sell them at prices that "better reflect the underlying value of the assets".
It’s also looking into how secured creditors can better recover value from loans to corporations and entrepreneurs.
The commission is considering loosening rules for investment firms, which are at present subject to the same prudential requirements as banks. "A more effective prudential and supervisory framework calibrated to the size and nature of investment firms should improve investors’ access to new opportunities and better ways of managing their risks," it said.
To help small businesses raise funds on public markets, the commission said it planned to "review the regulatory barriers" and to come up with a more "proportionate" approach. Some obligations might be too burdensome and deter smaller issuers, it said. A legal proposal could be presented in mid-2018.
The commission said it planned to come forward with a proposal on a "Pan-European personal pension product" by the end of June. With this, it plans to tackle the challenges of an ageing population and make more funds available for investments.
Bloomberg
Please login or register to comment.