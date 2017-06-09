EU prepares for London financial hub's departure

EU policy makers have repeatedly said that the UK’s withdrawal from the bloc lent new urgency to their cause of unlocking investments. Yet Brexit has also turned some regulatory issues, such as the clearing of euro-denominated derivatives, into political footballs and entangled legislation already in the pipeline.

The EU’s capital markets project, launched in 2015, is a potpourri of measures aimed at different corners of the capital market. Most recently, legislators agreed on a bill that creates "simple, transparent and standardised" securitisations intended to help banks bundle and sell loans, freeing up balance sheet capacity. Other steps already agreed include rules on venture capital funds and infrastructure investments.

CONCRETE RESULTS

While welcoming the commission’s initiative, Wim Mijs, head of the European Banking Federation, said "the moment has come for concrete results".

Mijs said he commended the commission "for its leadership and the progress that has been made. Yet, many obstacles to growth and prosperity in the EU still exist. Just look at insolvency, financial education and securitisation."

On Thursday, the commission presented the outcome of a mid-term review of the project. It said more harmonised supervision across EU member states would help overcome "real and perceived" barriers. One solution could be to hand more powers to the European Securities and Markets Authority. A concrete proposal will be made in the third quarter.