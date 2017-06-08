No more rate cuts, ECB says on Thursday

Even so, the statement marks only a small step. The deposit rate was kept unchanged at minus 0.4% and the main refinancing rate at zero, and officials still intend to buy €60bn worth of debt a month until at least the end of 2017.

The euro fluctuated after the decision and was down 0.2% at $1.1233 at 1.49pm Frankfurt time.

The focus now turns to Draghi’s media conference at 3.30pm local time in the Estonian capital. The ECB chief is expected to say that the risks to the eurozone’s recovery are now balanced, and investors will be listening for any signal on when a decision to unwind stimulus might be taken. In a Bloomberg survey, economists predicted that announcement will most likely come by the governing council’s September meeting.

Updated forecasts to be announced by Draghi will show a stronger growth outlook but a weaker inflation picture across the projection horizon, according to eurozone officials familiar with the matter. With price growth estimated at about 1.5% through 2019, compared with a goal of just under 2%, policy makers may hold off on more significant changes until later in 2017.

Data on Thursday showed eurozone GDP rose 0.6% in the first quarter, stronger than initially estimated.

Bloomberg