NEWS ANALYSIS: Continental divide shows as investors embrace ‘Europe ex-UK’

Data from Lipper — a Thomson Reuters company — on year-to-date flows in and out of exchange traded funds (ETF), a proxy for broader investments, shows that this is well under way.

ETFs that track European stocks excluding the UK are the ones seeing the strongest demand and the largest of these, the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF, has seen a net $3.9bn pumped into it this year.

Meanwhile, regional ETFs which include UK stocks have bled money, suggesting investors looking only for European exposure are actively seeking to avoid British stocks.

"Europe ex-UK" is not a new investment concept, and the size and scope of products available to investors is small compared to those available on a pan-European basis.

According to Lipper, there are more than 1,800 mutual funds globally that invest in pan-European stocks and combined they manage more than $250 billion.

The number of funds that invest in European stocks excluding those listed in the UK, meanwhile, total a little more than 150 and they manage a combined $50bn.

That said, the decoupling has been noticeable since Britain voted to leave the EU in 2016.

"The two regions have been separate but that has been accentuated by Brexit," said Stephen Mitchell, a portfolio manager who runs a global equities fund at Jupiter Asset Management.

"American investors left the UK in the two weeks after Brexit — by July 2016 they were gone. The uncertainty of Brexit has kept them out," Mitchell said, adding that they have returned to Europe but not the UK.

"That’s probably going to continue to be the case for the time being."

Consumer worries

After a year of second-guessing political outcomes and getting whipsawed by market moves in the aftermath of Brexit, the US presidential election and the Italian constitutional referendum, investors have shied away from trading based on opinion polls and have sharpened focus on fundamentals.

Here, the divergences between the UK and Europe are getting starker.