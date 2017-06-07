Britain heads into final day of turbulent election campaign

The prime minister stunned Britain on April 18 when she announced a snap election, hoping to transform a large opinion-poll lead into an equally large majority in the House of Commons where she holds a slim 17-seat advantage in the 650-member legislature.

But the political ground began to shift under her feet, moving from EU membership — May’s strongest card — to domestic policy and her own record on security, both of them favouring Corbyn.

Opinion polls — hampered by a poor reputation for reliability — predict a May win. But depending on polling methodology, victory could range from about 50 seats, to a loss of seats — and even no majority at all. May is fighting to revive her message that she is a "strong and stable" leader compared with Corbyn, able to fight Britain’s corner in Brussels, where formal Brexit talks are due to start on June 19. "Get those negotiations wrong and the consequences will be dire," May said on Wednesday.

Corbyn, a veteran socialist, made an eve-of-voting pitch on the National Health Service (NHS), a beloved institution. "The Conservatives have spent the last seven years running down our NHS, our proudest national institution. Our NHS cannot afford five more years of underfunding, understaffing and privatisation," he said.

Despite being seen as an unlikely leader — one who has faced off a rebellion by his own MPs — Corbyn has gained momentum during the election campaign and regularly attracts big crowds to his rallies.

Labour enjoyed a boost following the May 18 release of the Conservatives’ manifesto, outlining elderly care costs, which the tabloids dubbed the "dementia tax". The pledge hit the party’s core supporters and May was forced to backtrack on capping the costs, prompting further criticism that she was unreliable. Corbyn then found a valuable arsenal in attacking May on security — an area where the Conservatives are traditionally far stronger than Labour in voters’ minds.

A string of terror attacks have occurred since May became prime minister last July, and she was interior minister for six years before she rose to the top job. Corbyn attacked her for slashing police numbers during her ministerial spell, and vowed to hire more police for neighbourhood patrols, a tactic he says will provide a grassroots shield against jihadism.