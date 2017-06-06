Election drive in UK back on in terror’s shadow

Islamic State, which is losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an offensive backed by a US-led coalition, said its militants were responsible for the attack. But it is unclear what links the attackers have to the group.

London police chief Cressida Dick said that while some of the recent attacks in Britain had international links, they had a largely domestic centre of gravity. May said the three recent attacks, which had claimed at least 34 lives, were not thought to be connected.

But the prime minister said Britain was under threat from a new breed of crude copycat militants who might not have spent years plotting or even been radicalised online.

Deadly attacks by Islamist militants in Paris, Nice, Brussels, Berlin, Manchester and London over recent years have shocked Europeans already anxious over security challenges from mass immigration and pockets of domestic Islamist radicalism.

In an early morning raid in east London, British counter-terrorism police detained more people on Monday.

Police arrested 12 people in London’s Barking district following the attack, though one was later released.

"This has been a truly ghastly few weeks," said London police chief Dick, who added the spell of recent attacks was unprecedented in her working experience, which began in 1983.

It was not immediately clear how the attack would affect the election, though the issue of security has been thrust to the forefront of the campaign after the London Bridge and Manchester attacks.

The election campaign was suspended for several days in May, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a concert by US pop singer Ariana Grande in Manchester.

Grande gave an emotional performance in the city on Sunday at a benefit gig for the victims of the attack, singing with a choir of local schoolchildren including some who had been at her earlier show.

Reuters