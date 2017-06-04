Theresa May to seek new powers to root out terror after latest London Bridge attack

It was the third attack in the UK in less than three months. In March, a lone assailant rammed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and then stabbed a police officer outside parliament. Then two weeks ago, a bomber killed 22 people — including children — at a pop concert in Manchester. May said that while the attacks were not directly linked, "terrorism breeds terrorism", and five credible plots have been thwarted.

It remains to be seen what impact, if any, the London and Manchester attacks will have on the election. The aftermath of the Manchester bombing led to bitter exchanges between opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and May, who was in charge of internal security for six years before becoming prime minister.

The opposition Labour party on Sunday suggested that May’s comments outside Downing Street went too far after the main parties had agreed to suspend campaigning for the day. Foreign affairs spokeswoman Emily Thornberry said she regretted the timing of the premier’s comments, saying she is trying to spark a debate too soon.

After the Manchester bombing, the Labour Party criticised the ruling Conservatives for cuts to police and prison budgets, and Corbyn made a link between foreign wars and domestic terror. Still, polls show voters rate May as better equipped to protect Britain from terrorism than Corbyn, who is accused by the Conservatives of being soft on terror.

Emotions were also fired up by a series of tweets from US President Donald Trump, who immediately seized on the attack and took to Twitter early Sunday to criticise London mayor Sadiq Khan for urging calm.

"It is unbelievable and unforgivable that the President of the United States of America should launch such a self-serving and cheap political attack on London’s Mayor," said Wes Streeting, a Labour legislator.

Londoners, meanwhile, showed little sign of being disrupted from their weekend routines as people poured out into cafes and parks on a warm Sunday morning.

Response Plan

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said social media and Internet companies, including Facebook and Google, need to do more to stop their platforms being used by extremists. Group of Seven leaders last month called on them "to substantially increase their efforts to address terrorist content".

"It’s not good enough just to say ‘do no harm’, we have to get them to actively work with us to stop their platforms being used to radicalise people," Rudd said in an interview on ITV.

Metropolitan police commissioner Cressida Dick said earlier she believed the incident was now under control. Police raided a block of flats in Barking, to the east of the city, the BBC reported.

Politicians including Brexit Secretary David Davis and Labour’s Thornberry said the June 8 election should go ahead as planned. The latest polls indicate the Conservatives’ lead over Labour has shrunk to between 1 and 12 percentage points, from more than 20 points at the start of the campaign.

The killings on Saturday bore similarities to the attack in March. Islamic State claimed the Westminster and Manchester attacks, and has encouraged followers to carry out strikes during the holy month of Ramadan.

A concert by US pop star Ariana Grande — who was performing at the venue targeted by terrorists last month — to raise money for people affected by that attack would go ahead on Sunday night.

Bloomberg