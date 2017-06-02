Former COP21 head calls US decision to leave deal a ‘major error’

Paris — US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord is "shameful" and a "major error", France’s Laurent Fabius, who helped to negotiate 2015 deal, said on Friday.

"This decision, this speech, is a shameful mistake, a major error," Fabius, the former head of the COP21, the UN’s climate forum, told France 2 television. He condemned the "lies" put forward on the subject by Trump.

"The only reaction is world mobilisation, that is what must be done."

Fabius, then French foreign minister, played a key role in sealing the historic deal in Paris in December 2015 under which 195 states pledged to curb greenhouse-gas emissions to keep global warming to under 2°C over pre-industrial levels.