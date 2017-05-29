World / Europe

MANCHESTER BLAST

UK still hunting terror network

Police say they have arrested ‘a large part of the network’ behind the Manchester Arena bombing which killed 22 people

29 May 2017 - 05:27 Phil Noble
Salman Abedi, the man accused of being behind the Manchester suicide bombing, is seen in this image taken from CCTV on the night of the attack. Picture: REUTERS
Manchester — Members of Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi’s network could still be at large, British Interior Minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday, after the terrorism threat level was lowered due to significant progress in the investigation.

Police have said they have arrested a large part of the network behind the bombing, which killed 22 people at a concert hall, and two more men were arrested on Saturday as police continued to close in on the group.

Asked during an interview on BBC television whether some of the group were still at large, Rudd said: "Potentially. It is an ongoing operation. There are 11 people in custody, the operation is still really at full tilt in a way."

Prime Minister Theresa May said developments in the investigation meant intelligence experts had decided to lower the threat level from its highest rating, "critical", meaning an attack could be imminent, to "severe".

Police have issued a photograph of Abedi, a 22-year-old Briton born to Libyan parents, taken on Monday night before he blew himself up and said they believed he had assembled his bomb in an apartment in the city centre.

UK election rhetoric ramps up with May blamed for Manchester

UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn promises to ‘fight rather than fuel terrorism’ and UKIP says May shares part of the blame for the Manchester ...
World
3 days ago

British officials have confirmed he had recently returned from Libya and the officers said police needed information about his movements from May 18 when he returned to Britain.

Abedi was known to British security services before the bombing, the government has said, but Rudd declined to comment on exactly what had been known about him.

The media has reported that people who knew Abedi had raised concern about him and his views as long ago as five years before he carried out Monday’s attack.

When asked how many potential militants the government was worried about, Rudd said the security services were looking at 500 potential plots, involving 3,000 people as a "top list", with a further 20,000 below that.

"That is all different layers, different tiers. It might be just a question mark about one of them, or something serious with that top list," she said.

The government has previously complained that technology companies are not doing enough to tackle the use of their networks to promote extremist ideology and for communication between militant suspects.

Rudd said Britain was making progress with internet firms about this, but more could be done. "I believe we can get them to be more successful in working with us to find a way of getting some of that information," she said.

Reuters

