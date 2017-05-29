World / Europe

Solar tree blooms in French town, allowing people to charge their phones

29 May 2017 - 16:32 Agency Staff
A solar tree in Nevers, France. Picture: PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP
A solar tree in Nevers, France. Picture: PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP

Nevers — A solar tree with giant square leaves that convert sunlight into electricity was unveiled in the central French town of Nevers on Monday, allowing passers-by to charge their phones and surf the internet — or just enjoy the shade.

The town of 37,000 on the Loire river is the first in Europe to experiment with the technology developed by Israeli company Sol-logic.

Inspired by the acacia tree found in the Israeli desert and African savanna, the futuristic-looking "eTree" also supplies water and street lighting.

The first prototype was unveiled in Israel in 2014. A year later the first operational model was presented at the COP 21 climate conference in Paris.

Since then solar trees have been planted in about 10 cities in Israel and the US.

AFP

SA’s renewable energy auction system ‘the best in Africa’

African Development Bank president Akinwumi Adesina says auction system provides a platform to support similar projects
Companies
6 days ago

Renergen an exciting prospect for risk-takers

Renergen is no low-risk investment, but it is one with exciting prospects, highlighted by its ability to attract KAP, Linde and Afrox as partners
Investing
4 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Kenya unveils first new railway in a century
World / Africa
2.
Norway library to digitise Nigerian literature
World / Europe
3.
Reliable relations between Europe and Trump’s US ...
World
4.
Macron and Putin break the ice in latest ...
World / Europe

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.