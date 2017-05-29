More than a dozen people now arrested after suicide attack in Manchester
Manchester — British police said they had arrested a new suspect on Monday over the Manchester bombing, bringing to 14 the number of people they had in custody over the attack.
Authorities detained a 23-year-old in the southern coastal town of Shoreham-by-Sea, more than 400km from Manchester.
In addition, police raided a property in a southern Manchester suburb as they stepped up their investigation into last week’s bombing that killed 22 people.
The attack, Britain’s worst in more than a decade, was carried out by British-born extremist Salman Abedi, who detonated a powerful bomb at the exit of a concert by US singer Ariane Grande.
Scores were injured in the attack.
Police have been hunting for a network of people connected to Abedi, with Britain’s interior minister Amber Rudd saying on Sunday that there were "potentially" still members of the cell at large.
"The operation is still really at full-tilt in a way and so until the operation is complete we can’t be entirely sure that it’s closed," said Rudd.
Abedi’s brother and father are being held in Libya.
On Sunday, police released photographs from security cameras showing Abedi on the night of the massacre, wearing jeans and trainers, a black bodywarmer and a baseball cap, with the straps of his backpack visible on his shoulders.
Britain has downgraded its security level from its highest level, but it still remains at "severe", meaning an attack is highly likely.
Here are the details of the arrests made so far:
Tuesday, May 23: A 24-year-old man in the Chorlton area of south Manchester near where Abedi is believed to have lived. A witness told AFP that police shouted at the man to lie on the ground before taking him away. British media indicated the man was highly likely to be Abedi’s older brother, Ismael. The brother was described in media reports as "outgoing" compared with Salman, who was "very quiet".
Wednesday, May 24:
• Three men in south Manchester aged 18, 21 and 24 years old, a short walk from the house where Abedi lived. Omar Alfaqhuri, a neighbour who lives just in front of a house that was raided, said he saw "a massive deployment of police forces" during the night-time arrest and a man he named as "Adel" handcuffed and taken away. "They blocked the whole street," he said, adding that his neighbours were a "nice quiet family".
• An 18-year-old man, who police said was carrying a suspicious package, in Wigan, a town near Manchester. No further details were given about him.
• A 22-year-old man in the town of Nuneaton in central England, widening the British police probe beyond areas in and around Manchester.
• Abedi’s father Ramadan and his brother Hashem, by Libya’s Deterrence Force, which acts as the police of the Tripoli-based government of national accord. A spokesperson said the brother was aware of Abedi’s attack plan and both men belonged to Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for the attack.
• A 34-year-old woman in Blackley, in the north of in Manchester, who was later released without charge.
Thursday, May 25:
• A 16-year-old boy in Withington, south Manchester, was later released without charge.
• A 38-year-old man in Blackley.
Friday, May 26:
• A 30-year-old man in Moss Side, an area of Manchester associated with social deprivation and gangs.
• A 44-year-old man in Rusholme, in the south of the city.
Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28:
• Two men aged 20 and 22 years in a raid, involving a controlled explosion, in Cheetham Hill, north Manchester.
• A 25-year-old man in Old Trafford, to the east of the city.
• A 19-year-old man in the southwestern Gorton area of Manchester.
Monday, May 29:
• A 23-year-old man in the southern coastal town of Shoreham-by-Sea, more than 400km from Manchester.
AFP
