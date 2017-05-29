More than a dozen people now arrested after suicide attack in Manchester

Police have been hunting for a network of people connected to Abedi, with Britain’s interior minister Amber Rudd saying on Sunday that there were "potentially" still members of the cell at large.

"The operation is still really at full-tilt in a way and so until the operation is complete we can’t be entirely sure that it’s closed," said Rudd.

Abedi’s brother and father are being held in Libya.

On Sunday, police released photographs from security cameras showing Abedi on the night of the massacre, wearing jeans and trainers, a black bodywarmer and a baseball cap, with the straps of his backpack visible on his shoulders.

Britain has downgraded its security level from its highest level, but it still remains at "severe", meaning an attack is highly likely.

Here are the details of the arrests made so far:

Tuesday, May 23: A 24-year-old man in the Chorlton area of south Manchester near where Abedi is believed to have lived. A witness told AFP that police shouted at the man to lie on the ground before taking him away. British media indicated the man was highly likely to be Abedi’s older brother, Ismael. The brother was described in media reports as "outgoing" compared with Salman, who was "very quiet".

Wednesday, May 24:

• Three men in south Manchester aged 18, 21 and 24 years old, a short walk from the house where Abedi lived. Omar Alfaqhuri, a neighbour who lives just in front of a house that was raided, said he saw "a massive deployment of police forces" during the night-time arrest and a man he named as "Adel" handcuffed and taken away. "They blocked the whole street," he said, adding that his neighbours were a "nice quiet family".