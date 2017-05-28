Europe can no longer rely on the US or Britain, says Merkel

Munich — Europe can no longer completely rely on its allies, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday, pointing to bruising meetings of Group of Seven (G-7) wealthy nations and Nato last week.

Merkel did not mention by name US President Donald Trump, who criticised major Nato allies and refused to endorse a global climate change accord, but she said in Munich that the days when Europe could completely count on others were "over to a certain extent".

"I have experienced this in the last few days," she said. "And that is why I can only say that we Europeans must really take our fate into our own hands — of course in friendship with the United States of America, in friendship with Great Britain and as good neighbours wherever that is possible also with other countries, even with Russia.

"But we have to know that we must fight for our future on our own, for our destiny as Europeans," Merkel said.

The two-day G-7 summit in Italy pitted Trump against the leaders of Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Canada and Japan on several issues, with European diplomats frustrated at having to revisit questions they had hoped were long settled.